"Russian peace" is worse than any disease. Putin took away my dearest from me, - TV presenter from Mariupol Bednyakov reported about death of his mother

TV presenter Andrii Bednyakov, who was born and raised in Mariupol, reported his mother's death.

Andriy Bednyakov reported about the tragic news on social networks, Censor.NET reports.

"My mother is gone. It's hard to write, but I'll do it. During the war I talked to my sister twice. For a minute. When they finally managed to leave, my relatives called me. I was happy. But then my sister called and said that my mother was in a coma. … "She has been in a coma for a long time. I didn't tell you so as not to upset you. When the opportunity arose, we left ... I didn't want to bury my mother near the entrance ... As others did", Andriy said.

Andrii Bednyakov wrote that with the beginning of the war his mother weakened with each explosion, the woman was ill, but, according to him, "if it were not for the war, my mother would still be alive."

"Russian peace" - worse than the worst disease. Worse than cancer and Alzheimer's. This ideology and army are pulling to kingdom come faster. The scary thing is that I can't even say goodbye to my mother. After all, I would get to the next post. But I'm sure that sooner or later - I'll come to say goodbye to my mother. When the Ukrainian flag will hang on that territory again. Putin took away my dearest. I have thousands of Ukrainians. but we will definitely wait", Bednyakov said.

In addition, the TV presenter addressed his Russian colleagues, "Silent Friends". He also addressed his Russian colleagues and asked them not to write to him with their condolences:

"I didn't want to bury my mother on the porch. As others did"… Let this phrase appear in your head every time, my Russian "silent friends" when you think of me! Don't think of writing to me! "

