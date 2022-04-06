Occupiers kidnap Ukrainian civilian men and then pretend to be prisoners of war, - Denisova

Russian troops in the occupied Ukrainian territories are massively abducting civilians in Ukraine to further present them as prisoners of war.

This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova, Censor.NET informs.

"There is evidence that Russian troops have abducted civilian Ukrainians as they retreat from the Kyiv region and are now portrayed in the Russian media as 'captives' of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Our citizens have been disguised in military uniforms and forced to participate in YouTube and TV propaganda videos." One of the men on the video was recognized by his relatives", Denisova wrote.

A Ukrainian serviceman released from Russian captivity also reported the mass abduction of civilians, saying that more than 40 civilian prisoners were being held in the Kursk pre-trial detention center.

In addition, Russian media began to spread information about the alleged elimination of 93 "Ukrainian deserters" from Mariupol who fled in civilian clothes.

"In fact, this may indicate the mass execution of civilians in Ukraine," the ombudswoman said.

She stressed that such actions by Russia are a war crime and a crime against humanity under Articles 7 and 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and a direct violation of Articles 3 and 34 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, Articles 9 and 21 of the International Covenant on Civil War. and political rights and Article 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights

"I call on the UN Commission to Investigate Human Rights Violations during Russia's Invasion of Ukraine and an expert mission set up by OSCE participating States under the Moscow Mechanism to take these crimes and human rights violations into account in Russia," Denisova said.