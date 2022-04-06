Russia came to Ukraine as colonizer, and its propaganda no longer hides this. They see their state as empire that allegedly has right to conquer neighboring nations - Zelensky

The troops of the Russian Federation came to Ukraine as an army of colonizers.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this during his speech before the Irish Parliament, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian head of state stressed that the Russian Federation does not deserve to be among others in the international community.

"The Russian military came to Ukraine as an army of colonizers. Their state propagandists and their politicians no longer hide what they want. In the 21st century, they see their state as a colonial empire that has the right to subjugate neighboring nations and destroy any basis for their independent life. To destroy even the very identity of nations. Everything that makes us Ukrainians, "the President stressed.

He spoke about the crimes committed by the Russian military against the Ukrainian nation. In particular, the deliberate killings of teachers in the occupied areas and all those associated with the army, the abduction of local government officials, and the killing of community leaders. In addition, according to him, along with the Russian army, units created to suppress any political resistance also entered Ukrainian territory.

At the same time, Zelensky expressed outrage that after all the horrors that Ukraine is experiencing during the war, we still have to persuade the international community to take more decisive action in the face of the aggressor state.