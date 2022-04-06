ENG
US imposes full blocking sanctions against Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, as well as against Putin's daughters and Lavrov's family

The United States is imposing full blocking sanctions against Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, and against the country's largest private bank, Alfa-Bank.

This is stated in a press release from the White House, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, any assets of these two banks that face the US financial system will be frozen. At the same time, Americans are prohibited from doing business with them.

In addition, the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the wife and daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Deputy Security Council Secretary Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and members of the Russian Security Council were also targeted.

The United States is also banning new investments in the Russian economy.

