Russia has completely failed in recruiting mercenaries for war in Ukraine - in Transnistria 2 people came against plan of 15,000 - Gerashchenko

Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs, released information about the complete failure of Russia's recruitment of mercenaries for the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this іn Facebook.

Gerashchenko noted: "Inside. Potential mercenaries refuse to fight for Putin's interests in Ukraine.

Knowing the extreme unpopularity of the "special operation", Putin decided not to do mass mobilization yet, but to start recruiting mercenaries.

And not in Russia, but in Abkhazia, Transnistria, South Ossetia. That is, where there is no pity for the "meat".

According to intelligence information, Transnistria was given a plan - 15,000 mercenaries at a price of 100,000 rubles per month, or a little over 1,000 dollars.

As a result, two potential mercenaries came to the military registration offices in Tiraspol and other cities, and then they refused.

No one wants to die in Ukraine and become fertilizer for our black soil. If no one wants to fight for Putin for money, then no one who can be mobilized in Russia as "free meat" will want to fight.

Read more: Western officials admit that Putin may try to seize Kyiv again, despite change in strategy - CNN