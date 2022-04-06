Leaders` advisors of seven countries are ready to discuss list of security guarantees for Ukraine, - Zelensky

Advisors to the leaders of seven countries, including the U.S., Britain, Turkey, Poland, Germany, France and Israel are ready to discuss a list of security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ this was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the Turkish TV channel Haberturk.

"There will definitely be a meeting, because it has been confirmed by representatives of the guarantor countries. Future ones. This includes the U.S., Great Britain, Turkey, Poland, Germany, France, and Israel. These are not all the guarantors yet, but I named the countries that are already ready to come and discuss the list of security guarantees," Zelensky said.

He stressed that it was important for Ukraine to know which guarantees these countries are ready to accept.

"They have different views. Some of them are willing to do everything, in full support. And some are not in full support. So we need a joint meeting with these countries at the level of advisors who will talk about the future document - guarantees of our sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. ", - he said. Zelensky added that "when Ukraine is satisfied with everything in the document, there will be a meeting with the Russian side."

The Head of State also noted that a meeting with the advisers of the said 7 countries should take place in the near future. "And after - just as quickly - with Russia, because there is a war in Ukraine," he added.

