The lake in front of Russian embassy in Lithuania was painted bloody to draw attention to Russia's crimes in Ukraine. PHOTO
On Wednesday, April 6, residents of Vilnius noticed that the water in the pond near the Russian embassy had turned a bloody color. This is a protest action approved by the environmental inspectors.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Delfi.
Vilnius District Police spokeswoman Julia Samorokovska told reporters that the paint was harmless to animals and plants.
Paulius Vaitekenas, spokesman for the municipality, explained that this was an "artistic performance," the purpose of which was to draw the world's attention to Russia's war crimes in Ukraine.
