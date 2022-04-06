ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5159 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
8 530 13

The lake in front of Russian embassy in Lithuania was painted bloody to draw attention to Russia's crimes in Ukraine. PHOTO

On Wednesday, April 6, residents of Vilnius noticed that the water in the pond near the Russian embassy had turned a bloody color. This is a protest action approved by the environmental inspectors.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Delfi.

Read more: Leaders` advisors of seven countries are ready to discuss list of security guarantees for Ukraine, - Zelensky

Vilnius District Police spokeswoman Julia Samorokovska told reporters that the paint was harmless to animals and plants.

Paulius Vaitekenas, spokesman for the municipality, explained that this was an "artistic performance," the purpose of which was to draw the world's attention to Russia's war crimes in Ukraine.

Read more: Putin agrees to "Norman" ceasefire talks in Budapest - Orban

The lake in front of Russian embassy in Lithuania was painted bloody to draw attention to Russias crimes in Ukraine 01

Author: 

Lithuania (413) Russian embassy (55) Vilnius (13)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 