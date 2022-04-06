More than 100 bodies of civilians killed by occupants found in Sumy region - Zhyvitsky

As of April 5, more than 100 bodies of dead civilians were found in the Sumy region. More than 40 of them had signs of torture and traces of torture.

This was reported in an interview with LIGA.net by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmitry Zhivitsky, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to Zhivitsky, no mass graves like the ones found in Bucha have yet been discovered in the Sumy region. But the pattern of occupant behavior is roughly the same throughout Ukraine.

"They shot ordinary people who were on their way to the hospital, delivering bread and distributing humanitarian aid. They shot to kill for the cell phone in their hand," Zhivitsky says. - In Sumy, in the first days of the war, a car carrying a woman with three children who was trying to leave the city was shot. Fortunately, the children survived. The woman was killed by a shot to the head from a machine gun.

There are no blindfolded victims like in Bucha in the Sumy region. But there are "beaten, shredded, and with fractures.

About five people exploded on mines and stretchers already after being dismissed. In Trostianka they replaced the cemetery, shot up ritual service vehicles and forbade people to bury the bodies, the head of the regional state Administration adds.