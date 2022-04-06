Nearly 50 people burned alive in hospital in Mariupol - Mayor Boychenko on crimes of occupants

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko called on EU countries to strengthen sanctions against Russia, in particular to impose a complete embargo on Russian oil and gas in order to stop the genocide of Ukrainians.

According to Censor.NЕТ,Boychenko said this during a roundtable on the political and legal consequences of Russian crimes against Ukraine via video link, quoted by Mariupol City Council.

The mayor emphasized that European countries must respond to the crimes against humanity, against the Ukrainian people.

According to the mayor, Mariupol, which recently was a symbol of development, is now almost completely destroyed by Russian occupants.

Watch more: Mariupol now: 90% of buildings in city have been destroyed. VIDEO

More than 90% of the city's infrastructure has been destroyed. Of these, at least 40% can no longer be rebuilt. Currently, the City Council has already created a commission to record the facts of destruction of public and private property. Today, more than 300 such facts have been entered. However, the main crime is thousands of Mariupol civilians killed.

The mayor emphasized: "According to preliminary estimates in Mariupol alone, 5 thousand people were killed during the month of blockade, of whom approximately 210 were children. Russian terrorist troops dropped several heavy-duty bombs on a children's hospital and destroyed one of the buildings of city hospital No. 1. Nearly 50 people were burned alive . The Drama Theater, where by that time more than 900 people were hiding from the shelling, was bombed. These are just a few examples of the targeting of civilians in Mariupol.

