In occupied part of Mariupol, occupants began forced mobilization of men

The Russians began the forced mobilization of men in the part of Mariupol under their control. They plan to use the mobilized men as "cannon fodder" in street battles in the city.

"On the outskirts of the city, temporarily controlled by the Russians, the occupiers began the forced mobilization of men," he said.

According to Andryushchenko, the mobilized men are planned to be used as "cannon fodder" in street battles in the city.

"Considering that in recent weeks the Russians were unable to move forward because of the professional work of the defenders, it seems that they have decided to cover themselves with Mariupol. So tell those who suddenly decided to stay - the occupiers will not leave in peace even if the bombings are suspended," the advisor noted.

