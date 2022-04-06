In Eastern direction on April 6, 3 attacks of occupants were repulsed, up to 60 occupants, 1 plane, 3 tanks, 1 mortar were destroyed - OC "East"

During the day, April 6, in the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East" Russian fascist troops launched three attacks, the fighting continues.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of OC "East" .

The report notes: "Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - up to 60; tanks - 3; BMP - 1; Mortar with a compartment - 1; AP - 6; aircraft - 1

"Demilitarization" of the Russians continues, the Ukrainian soldiers continue to confidently send the invaders to the other world. Especially since today the famous Zhirinovsky fascist has finally registered in hell. Consequently, he will have someone to talk to about Chernobayivka.

