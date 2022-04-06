Nine attacks were repulsed in Donbass. The enemy lost 2 aircraft, 6 tanks, 5 armored vehicles, 4 artillery systems - JFO Staff

In the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, the Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the attacks of the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by press service of JFO Staff.

The report noted: "Thanks to the proficient actions and skills of the servicemen of the United Forces grouping, 9 enemy attacks were successfully repulsed during the current day. Our soldiers inflicted damage to the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 6 tanks, 5 armored vehicles and 6 vehicles, and 4 enemy artillery systems.

Air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down two aircraft, one cruise missile and one unmanned aerial vehicle of the enemy.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!"

