Russian military again shelled occupied Balakliia, three people were killed - prosecutor's office

Investigators of the SSU in Kharkiv region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office launched a pre-trial investigation into the Russian military's shelling of houses in Balakleya, which killed three people.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is reported by press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"According to the investigation, on April 6, 2022, Russian Armed Forces soldiers fired artillery at residential buildings in the town of Balakliia... As a result, people's housing was partially destroyed. Three people were killed because of the shelling", - is noted in the message.

Criminal proceedings were initiated under Part 2 of Article 348 (violation of laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

This is not the first time that the RF Armed Forces have shelled Balakliia. For example, on April 2, Russian occupants shelled Balakliia Central Regional Hospital when patients and staff were there. The hospital building was damaged as a result of the shelling. No people were injured. On April 3, the occupants fired at the buses that were to evacuate the patients and staff of the hospital. One of the drivers was killed.

Balakliia is a temporarily occupied territory of Kharkiv region. Earlier, it was reported that the mayor of Balakliia, Ivan Stovbovyy, agreed to cooperate with the occupants.

