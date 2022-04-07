ENG
Germany has already provided Ukraine with large quantities of weapons and is working to give even more, - Lambrecht

Germany has already sent large quantities of weapons to Ukraine and is working to increase such supplies.

This was announced the day before in the Bundestag by German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to the German Embassy.

"Large quantities of weapons have already arrived in Ukraine from Germany. And we work hard every day to give it even more. That is why we are constantly in touch with the Ukrainian government [...] But we aren't talking about details, for a reason: Ukraine has asked us to do so," she said.

