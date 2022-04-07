Some of withdrawn units of Russian Federation were placed in tent camps near border with Ukraine. Occupiers are actively refusing to take part in further hostilities, - General Staff

The forty-third period of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began. The Russian Federation continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against our State.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06.00 on April 7.

It is noted that the main efforts of the occupiers are focused on preparations for the offensive operation in eastern Ukraine, which aims to establish full control over the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The enemy continues to be active in the Slobozhansky, Donetsk, Pivdennobuzsky, and Tavriya directions.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to block the city of Kharkiv and carry out artillery shelling.

"In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy continues artillery shelling of the settlement of Popasna.

The occupiers also tried unsuccessfully to break through the defenses of our troops in the area of ​​the settlement of Novotoshkivske," the report says.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is defending previously occupied borders, taking measures to restore the combat capability of its units. Continues to carry out strict filtration measures in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

It is also reported that some of the withdrawn Russian units are located in tent camps in several regions of the Russian Federation bordering Ukraine. The servicemen refuse to take part in further hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. The moral and psychological condition of personnel is low and tends to deteriorate.





"The Command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continues to look for ways to solve the problem of replenishing its units with human resources. Russia's military commissariats have stepped up work with conscripts who have been discharged from military service since 2012 and have military accounting specialties of driver, mechanic-driver, scout, and junior commanders. The official reason for the call to the military registration and enlistment offices is to hold a training meeting on the specified military specialties for a period of 3 months. Also, on the territory of the so-called Transnistrian-Moldavian Republic, appropriate propaganda work is being carried out with the population who has Russian citizenship, "the General Staff informs.

The occupiers continue to use violence against civilians in the temporarily occupied territories. The population of Mariupol is being forcibly deported to the temporarily occupied districts of the Donetsk region.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has hit three air targets the previous day: a cruise missile, an unmanned aerial vehicle, and a combat aircraft. The Air Force continued to launch missile and bomb strikes on the occupying forces.