Britain will give Ukraine armored vehicles such as Mastiff or Chakal - Times

Britain is developing a plan to send armored vehicles to Ukraine.

Writes The Times, informs Цензор.НЕТ.

As noted, the Mastiff - is a heavy armored patrol car with 6-wheel drive. It carries eight troops plus two crew members. It is suitable for road patrols and columns. The Mastiff has a top speed of 90 km/h, armed with the latest weapon systems, including a 7.62-mm general-purpose machine gun, a 12.7-mm large-caliber machine gun, or a 40-mm automatic grenade launcher.

Cars like the Chakal can be used as reconnaissance or long-range patrols.

In addition, the publication, citing sources, reports that British troops will be sent to a neighboring country with Ukraine for training.

"Britain will announce further support, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, in the coming days," The Times reported.

