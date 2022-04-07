US Senate has approved bill about Land-lease, it will allow faster supply of weapons to Ukraine, - Politico

Late Wednesday, the US Senate unanimously passed an important bill to restore the program of World War II, which will allow President Joe Biden to more effectively send weapons and other supplies to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

The senators quickly backed the proposal, known as the Land-lease, as the Ukrainian military proved it could fend off Russian troops who have been shelling Ukrainian cities since late February.

The Lend-Lease program, created during World War II, was considered a turning point in the war because it allowed the United States to quickly replenish allied supplies without time-consuming procedural obstacles.

Lawmakers are resorting to extraordinary tactics last used during the greatest global conflict of the 20th century - another sign that the United States and its allies in Europe believe that Russia's invasion poses an existential threat to the liberal order.

It also shows that the Western world believes that Ukraine can win the fight against the Russian invaders.

The document, known as the Law on Land-lease for the Defense of Ukraine's Democracy of 2022, will speed up the transfer of important military equipment and other critical supplies to Ukraine by reducing bureaucracy. It allows for de facto donate equipment with provisions that provide that the recipient countries will pay the cost to the United States later.





It is unclear whether the House of Representatives will consider a Senate Land-lease law before both houses leave Washington on Thursday for a pre-scheduled two-week break. The House of Representatives is expected to pass a bill on trade with Russia following a Senate vote Thursday morning.



