Since beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 167 children have died, 297 - injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 464 children were injured in Ukraine due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

As of the morning of April 7, the official number of children killed has not changed - 167. The number of injured has increased - more than 297, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General, as reported by Censor.NET

These figures aren't final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

According to the data obtained, the most affected children were in Kyiv region - 86, Donetsk - 81, Kharkiv - 73, Chernihiv - 50, Mykolaiv - 39, Luhansk - 32, Zaporizhia - 22, Kherson - 29, capital - 16, Sumy - 16, Zhytomyr - 15 areas.



On April 6, the body of a 12-year-old girl was taken to the morgue. She burned in a car on the road near the village Yahidne Chernihiv region during the shelling.



It became known that during the temporary occupation of the territories of the Vyshhorod district of the Kyiv region in March, servicemen of the armed forces and other military formations of the Russian Federation fired on the civilian population of the Dimer. As a result of the shelling, a child was injured and her father died on the spot.

On March 22, a 4-year-old boy was seriously injured in the shelling of Kharkiv.

As a result of daily bombings and shelling, 928 educational institutions were damaged. 84 of them were completely destroyed.



