WhiteBIT and Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed memorandum of cooperation

One of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in Europe, WhiteBIT, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation. According to the document, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will provide timely and reliable information to citizens of Ukraine who are seeking temporary refuge in foreign countries due to the war. WhiteBIT will provide the necessary technical capabilities and coverage of information on its resources.

In addition, WhiteBIT will provide comprehensive organizational support and assistance to the consular service of Ukraine in countries where the company has offices, Censor.NET reports.

WhiteBIT will also support the Foreign Ministry's Anti-Crisis Center and a 24-hour call center to provide advice to Ukrainian citizens. Among other things, the memorandum provides support for the technical equipment of mobile teams of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As explained in WhiteBIT, the company will also promote barrier-free access for people with hearing impairments to foreign diplomatic missions and their services.

"During the war and difficult trials for Ukraine, we at the company believe that business must support and help the state and our citizens. And our cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is a shining example of successful and effective collaboration between business and government institutions. We have the capacity, resources and desire to help Ukrainians who have been forced to go abroad, and we have the technical, informational and IT potential that I am sure will be useful to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Ukraine and will help bring our victory closer. ", - said the CEO of WhiteBIT Vladimir Nosov.

WhiteBIT reminded that the company already has experience of successful cooperation with Ukrainian government services. In particular, the cryptocurrency exchange has recently launched an integration with the public service Action, which has significantly accelerated the process of verifying users to conduct operations in the cryptocurrency market.

WhiteBIT has also set up a joint project with WhitePay, where anyone can choose from more than 90 cryptocurrencies and send funds to help the Ministry of Health or civilians affected by the war in Ukraine.

Note:

WhiteBIT is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange with a team of 400+ people. The platform supports fiat currencies (hryvnia, dollars, euros, etc.). The company's main goal is to achieve mass adoption of blockchain technology and expand the cryptocurrency community by providing a secure and easy-to-use platform.

WhiteBIT is a major cryptocurrency exchange in Europe, a leader in Ukraine that meets all the requirements of KYC and AML, and its services are used by more than 2 million customers.

Today, WhiteBIT is one of the top 2 security exchanges in the world based on an independent Hacken audit and has an AAA rating.

For example, thanks to advanced technologies WhiteBIT guarantees fast depositing and withdrawing of funds. Deposits and withdrawals are made using Visa and Mastercard, as well as through partner payment systems. In particular, the company is a partner of the e-sports platform FACEIT and also cooperates with lifecell, which is a subsidiary of Turkcell, one of the largest mobile operators in Turkey.