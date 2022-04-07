Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 18.9 thousand people, 150 aircraft, 135 helicopters, 698 tanks, and 1,891 armored vehicles

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 6, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 18.9 thousand people.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 07.04 were approximately:

personnel - about 18,900 people,

tanks - 698 units,

armored combat vehicles - 1891 units,

artillery systems - 332 units,

Read more: Some of withdrawn units of Russian Federation were placed in tent camps near border with Ukraine. Occupiers are actively refusing to take part in further hostilities, - General Staff

multiple launch rocket systems - 108 units,,

air defense systems - 55 units,

aircraft - 150 units,

helicopters - 135 units,

automotive equipment - 1358 units,

ships / boats - 7 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 111.

Special equipment - 25.

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.

The data are being clarified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.