Russia's goals have not changed, despite withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine: we must not have illusions - White House

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said there would be more scenes similar to the Bucha massacre, noting that no one should have any illusions that the Kremlin's goals have changed despite the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine.

"Their goal remains to weaken Ukraine as much as possible. And we should not have illusions that this goal has not changed, even if their tactics have changed," Psaki said, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

She also spoke about the consequences of US sanctions.

"We know that because of the impact of economic sanctions, including the ones we have taken today and the steps we have taken over time, we see a clear, significant impact on Russia's economy," Psaki said.

"Russia may lose its status as a major economy. And our goal is to realize these consequences, to make it much more difficult for President Putin to finance the war. And we are already seeing the direct consequences of this," she added.