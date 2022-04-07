18 389 189
Hungary won't support sanctions against Russian oil and gas. "It's red line," Szijjarto
Hungary won't support any sanctions against Russian gas, oil, and nuclear energy, as it will be a "red line" for Budapest.
This was stated by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
"Hungary rejects any sanctions on Russian oil and gas, and the imposition of any sanctions on nuclear-related activities is also a 'red line' for Hungary," Szijjarto said.
He also said that on Wednesday Hungary received the first batch of fuel for the Paks NPP from Russia. It was handed over by air, "because due to the war in Ukraine, delivery by rail became impossible."
