Ukraine's application for EU membership may be considered much faster than usual - President of European Parliament Metsola

The time frame for considering Ukraine's application for membership in the European Union will be much shorter than in other cases. This requires that Ukraine promptly provide answers to the European Commission's questionnaire.

This was stated by President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET

"We will do everything to ensure that every step is taken. I think that if Ukrainians give us answers very quickly, the time frame will also be narrower than in other situations," said the President of the European Parliament.

Metsola stressed that candidate status gives the country access to many European Union programs.

"Being a candidate is a huge amount of assistance that a country can receive in terms of infrastructure, cohesion, educational programs, access to all other EU programs, etc. And it will start immediately, which will also send a signal to Ukraine that we are serious," she said.

Read more: Michel: war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine to have severe consequences, perpetrators to be brought to intl justice