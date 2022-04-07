Russian army will have problems with supplies in eastern Ukraine, - British intelligence

According to British intelligence, Russian soldiers will continue to face problems of morale and lack of supplies and personnel, despite the reorientation of forces in eastern Ukraine.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter, as reported by Censor.NET

It is noted that the development of offensive operations in eastern Ukraine is the main activity of the Russian armed forces, Russian artillery and aircraft continue to strike along the line of demarcation in the Donbas.

Russia's strikes on infrastructure inside Ukraine are likely aimed at reducing the ability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to replenish supplies and increase pressure on the Ukrainian government, according to British intelligence.

"Despite the reorientation of forces and logistics to support operations in the Donbas, Russian forces are likely to continue to face problems of morale and a lack of supplies and personnel," the statement said.