90% of killed inhabitants of Bucha were shot, - mayor Fedoruk

The mayor of Bucha, Kyiv region, Anatoliy Fedoruk, said that 90% of the residents who died during the occupation of the city by the Russian occupiers were shot.

As reported by Censor.NET he said this in an interview DW.

According to him, as of April 6, the death toll was 320 people.

"Almost 90 percent are bullet wounds, not shrapnel," Fedoruk said.

He also noted that the number of bodies found is growing every day.

"Because they are found in private estates, parks, squares, where it was possible to bury bodies when there was no shelling. People tried to bury the dead so that the dogs would not stretch. Now in the villages in such temporary burials, we find new bodies every day, "Fedoruk added.

He said three mass graves had been found in the city.

Read more: In Irpin, occupiers ran over shot Ukrainians on tanks, - mayor

"This is the territory of the Ukragropostach enterprise, where the Russian occupiers dumped the bodies of people with their hands tied like firewood. And also - Vokzalnaya, Yablunskaya streets and Promenisty children's camp, where people with bandaged hands and bullet wounds were also found, "Fedoruk said.