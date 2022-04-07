Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation claims that Ukrainians allegedly fired at Derhachi in Kharkiv region, and those who "played dead" were paid $25

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state refuses to recognize the atrocities of its soldiers and tries to accuse Ukraine of creating fakes.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Ukrainian nationalists fired on the village of Derhachi in the Kharkiv region, after what they videotaped the destroyed buildings and "numerous dead" for the Western media", said Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the National Defense Management Center.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that representatives of Western news agencies took part in the filming.

"At the same time, all participants in the filming of civilians were paid a monetary reward of $ 25," says Mizintsev.

The Russian Ministry of Defense assures that Ukrainians are allegedly preparing the same shootings with the participation of the population of Konotop and Trostyanets in the Sumy region, Borodyanka, and Katyuzhanka in the Kyiv region.

Thus, the military department of the aggressor state is trying to deny the atrocities of its army.