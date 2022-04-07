Intelligence has released list of soldiers of 748th separate battalion of Rosguard who committed atrocities in Kyiv region

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published a list of servicemen of the 748th Separate Battalion of the Rosguard (Military Unit №6912) in Khabarovsk who committed war crimes against the people of Ukraine in Kyiv region.

Перелік доступний , повідомляє з посиланням на . The list is available at this link, according to Censor.NET with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

"Remember! For crimes committed against the civilian population of Ukraine, all war criminals will be brought to justice and will be prosecuted," said in a statement by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry.

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense published a list of servicemen of the 96th separate reconnaissance brigade of the 1st Panzer Army of the Western Military District (military unit №52634) in Nizhny Novgorod and servicemen of the 64th separate motorized infantry brigade (35th military unit 35th of the 35th military) who committed war crimes in the Kyiv region.

Read more: Fiercest fights proceed in southwest of Luhansk region, enemy resumed attack in Mariupol, - Arestovych