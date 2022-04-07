In 2 days, 16 sabotage groups found in Kyiv

During the past two days, 16 sabotage and reconnaissance groups were identified in Kyiv.

This was announced at a briefing by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Gruzevych, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"During two days in Kyiv, 16 sabotage groups were caught by joint actions. We thought it was quiet, but the enemy is here. Only yesterday we cleared one area, and caught one group: a handful of sensors that guide missiles. it's worth it," Gruzevich said.

According to him, in these groups there are recruited Ukrainians, mostly from Donetsk and Luhansk regions. They are currently under investigation.

Gruzevych stressed that in order to further identify sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Kyiv, roadblocks will be left on the roads, and the access regime will remain the same.