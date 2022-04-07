Troops of Russian Federation will go on offensive to Kyiv again after attempt to take control of Donbas, - Land forces

After the redeployment of Russian troops to eastern Ukraine and attempts to take control of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, a re-attack on Kyiv should be expected.

This was stated at a briefing by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Gruzevych, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The situation remains tense. The enemy has changed its direction, and in the near future will try to take control of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, after which we should expect another attack on the capital," Hruzevich said.

According to him, measures are currently being taken to increase the outer circle of defense of Kyiv and the Kyiv region, measures are being taken to increase fortification equipment and train personnel.

"Now there is such a small lull in the Kyiv region, but not for the military. We have now actively begun the phase of training the personnel who arrived for replenishment, preparing the territorial defense units for active action," he said.

"Almost all the areas that can be used, we now use to train personnel using the latest weapons, which now come from partner countries, we are training tactics of action to be ready to repel a possible re-attack on the capital," added Hruzevich.

