European Parliament supports immediate ban on imports of gas, oil, coal and nuclear fuel from Russia

The European Parliament has called on the Council of the European Union to impose additional sanctions on Russia over the killings of civilians in Bucha. MEPs called for an immediate embargo on imports of gas, oil, coal and nuclear fuel from Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing a DW correspondent, this is stated in the resolution adopted at the plenary session in Strasbourg on Thursday, April 7. 513 MEPs voted for her, 22 were against and 19 abstained.

The resolution states that the EU Council should adopt further "severe sanctions that would reflect the relentless escalation of Russian aggression and the shocking atrocities committed by Russia's military forces, which are undeniably war crimes."

Although the resolution was formally dedicated to the outcome of the EU summit, its main topic was sanctions against Russia. The European Parliament could not ignore the topic of Bucha. The resolution expresses "outrage" at "reported atrocities, including rape and execution of civilians, forced displacement, looting and attacks on civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, medical facilities, schools, shelters, and ambulances, as well as civilians trying to leave conflict zones through pre-agreed humanitarian corridors committed by Russian forces in a number of occupied Ukrainian cities, such as Bucha." MEPs stressed the need to bring to justice those who committed war crimes, as well as high-ranking officials and senior officers.

"The European Parliament calls for an immediate full embargo on imports of Russian oil, coal, nuclear fuel, and gas, a complete abandonment of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, and a plan to ensure the security of energy supply to the EU in the short term." , - stated in the resolution.

This moment caused the most controversy among MEPs. The original version of the resolution added "as quickly as possible" to the gas embargo. This wording received as many as three amendments from different parliamentarians, which, in fact, repeated each other. As a result, 413 supported them, calling for an immediate embargo on all four types of energy from Russia.

It will be recalled that the EU is already discussing sanctions on Russian coal imports. Refusal of oil from Russia is also considered possible during the year. However, the European Union notes that they cannot completely replace Russian gas yet.

The resolution advocates a number of other restrictions. In particular, MEPs support the disconnection of all Russian banks from the system of notifications of financial transfers SWIFT.

Also, according to the European Parliament, all Russian-registered vessels registered in Russia, owned or chartered from Russia should be prohibited from entering not only EU ports but also its territorial waters. The same should apply to ships bound for or from Russian harbors.