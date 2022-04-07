Postpone panic! - Dnipro Mayor Filatov explained situation with displaced persons and evacuation

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov clarified his previous evacuation recommendation. He noted that Dnipro may not be able to cope with the number of people coming to the city from eastern Ukraine, there is an opportunity to go to other areas of the region.

According to Censor.NET, Borys Filatov posted that on Facebook.

"First of all, no mayor has the right to announce this. It is the prerogative of the country's leadership and military administrations. Since the second day of the war, I have said a hundred times my personal opinion that women, children, and the elderly are better off in constant rocket fire. to go to quieter places. Especially if there is an opportunity and relatives from Western Ukraine ", Boris Filatov writes.

The mayor also noted that Dnipro receives all evacuees from Luhansk, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions. Due to this, the city may not be able to cope with the load.

"As a transit humanitarian hub, we are ready to help everyone who came to us from Kharkiv region, Donbas, and Azov region, but I honestly appealed to all refugees that the Dnipro may not be able to cope with such an influx of people. Of course, it is most convenient to be in the regional center of one million, but there is also the region, other regions of Ukraine, where they are also ready to provide assistance", Filatov said.

Watch more: Occupation of the Chernobyl: what station looks like after Russian military. VIDEO