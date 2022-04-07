Ukrainian electricity will help EU reduce its dependence on Russian energy resources, - Timchenko

Exports of Ukrainian electricity to European countries will allow the European Union to reduce its dependence on Russian gas and oil.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko during a round table organized by the Center for European Reforms (CER).

"In discussions on dependence on Russian gas and oil, we are part of the solution to this problem by offering electricity to our European partners and by offering Ukrainian coal," he said.

The head of DTEK stressed that Ukraine is currently working to increase the maximum possible volume of electricity exports. He added that Ukraine is also currently working to increase gas production, primarily to meet the needs of Ukrainian consumers.

It will be recalled that Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko believes that the export of electricity to Europe allows the Ukrainian energy system to attract additional funds to ensure stable operation, which is a very important factor in Russia's attack on Ukraine.