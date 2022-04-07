Kuleba: Battle for Donbas will be reminiscent of World War II

As part of Russia's war against Ukraine, the battle for Donbas will be reminiscent of World War II. It is expected to take place with the involvement of thousands of tanks and other weapons.

This was stated at a briefing in Brussels by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, informs Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The battle for Donbas will remind you, I say it with regret, but it is true, it will remind you of World War II. With large operations and maneuvers, using thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, aircraft, and artillery. It will not be a local operation in Russia, given how she is preparing for it, "he said.

According to him, Russia has its own plan, Ukraine has its own, and the outcome of this battle will be decided on the battlefield.

Watch more: Recognized by red manicure: story of Irina from Bucha, whose photo was published by media around world. VIDEO&PHOTOS