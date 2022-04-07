Troops of Russian Federation withdrawn to territory of Belarus try to distract part of Ukrainian divisions from other directions, - Ministry of Defense

Russian troops withdrawn from northern Ukraine to Belarus are trying to draw some Ukrainian units to the Ukrainian-Belarusian border from other directions.

Про це речник Міністерства оборони України Олександр Мотузяник, інформує . The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksander Motuzyanyk reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"As of now, many units of the Russian army have been deployed to Belarus to restore combat capability. Thus, the Russian army, conducting demonstrations there, is trying to divert some Ukrainian units from other areas, so that they are constantly in the area of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in readiness for a possible offensive", Motuzyanyk said at a briefing on Thursday.

In addition, according to him, there is still a possibility of involvement of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus in the armed aggression against Ukraine.

Read more: Kuleba: Battle for Donbas will be reminiscent of World War II

"Certain units there are still on duty at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Bridges, crossings, and railway tracks were taken under heightened protection, and positions for firing small arms and military equipment were equipped. In order to hide the activities of Russian troops in the areas bordering Ukraine, the Belarusian authorities have imposed restrictions on the movement of people there, "said a spokesman for the Defense Ministry.