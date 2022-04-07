In the Mykolaiv area occupiers after tortures killed freedom fighter Serhii Bozhko. PHOTO
In the Mykolaiv area the Russian occupiers after tortures killed the freedom fighter Serhii Bozhko.
The deputy chairman of all-Ukrainian Union "Freedom" Andrii Ilyenko reported about it, Censor.NET informs.
"In the village of Lotskine in the Mykolaiv region, the occupiers murdered Serhii Bozhko, a freedom fighter. They tortured him for two days and shot him in the elbow.
When the orcs left, Serhii's body was found in a pit on the outskirts of the village. Serhii was buried on March 19", the message reads.
