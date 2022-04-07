Information about "surrender" of Ukrainian Marines is Kremlin fake: "Do not believe Horde's evil".

The information about the "surrender" of Ukrainian Marines published by the Russian mass media is a hoax.

This is writtеn by Rostislav Semkiv with reference to the data of the Austrian analyst Tom Cooper, informs Censor.NЕТ.

Proof of this is that the "Marines" do not wear the elements of military uniforms normally worn by real marines.

Also, the pockets of the unloaders on the "captives" are full, not empty, as should be the case when capturing combatants. The pockets of the unloaders are closed, which is also not allowed when detaining prisoners.

At the same time, there is no yellow or blue scotch tape on the sleeves of all but two of the "captives". They are used by the Ukrainian military to distinguish their units from the enemy.

Despite the fact that the soldiers have been surrounded for more than two weeks, everyone looks well shaved, no one is soiled with soot and has no torn clothes on.

Earlier, Kremlin propagandists published a video in which more than 200 Marines of the 503rd Independent Marine Battalion allegedly surrendered to the Russians.

503rd IMB in Facebook stated: "Friends, don't believe the Horde evil! 503 IBM did not surrender to anyone and continues to give the occupiers pulls where it is needed!"

