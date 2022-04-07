There will be no spring call-up for compulsory military service, - AFU General Staff

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in 2022 there will be no spring conscription for fixed-term military service in the Armed Forces and other military formations.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of Ministry of Defence.

"In relation to the military aggression of the Russian Federation and in order to ensure state defense, maintain combat and mobilization readiness of the AFU and other military formations, Presidential Decree No. 69/2022 of February 24, 2022 "On general mobilization" in the state declared general mobilization.

During general mobilization in Ukraine, vacancies in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations are filled by enlisted and reservists. Thus, there is no need for the next conscription of citizens of Ukraine for fixed-term military service in April-June 2022", - the message says.

