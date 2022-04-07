The Russian military kidnapped over 100 people in Melitopol, - Mayor Fedorov

In Melitopol, which is occupied by Russian troops, the number of people kidnapped by them exceeded one hundred.

This was stated by Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov.

"Today the situation with the kidnapping of city residents is complicated. Teachers from our pedagogical university are already being kidnapped. More than 100 people have already been kidnapped," he said.

Read more: Russian occupiers were leaked information about Kherson activists and members of anti-terrorist operation. More than a hundred people are now abducted, - mayor Kolykhayev

A special Тelegram channel was created where information about the kidnapped residents of the city is reported.

In addition, according to Fedorov, one of the local collaborators, City Council deputy Alexander Falko, was also detained.