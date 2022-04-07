ENG
We were preparing for use of chemical weapons by Russia - Danilov

A week or two ago, Ukraine was preparing for the possible use of chemical weapons by Russia.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Oleksii Danilov during TV marathon, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"There was a situation a week to a week and a half ago when there was information that the Russians might be preparing a chemical attack against our Armed Forces, against some of our cities. ... We informed the population, we understand that our medical facilities are ready for such things, there were trainings for medical personnel," he noted.

According to Danilov, as of today, hospitals have antidotes in sufficient quantity.

