Seven enemy attacks were repelled in Donbass. Four tanks, 10 armored vehicles and two enemy artillery systems were destroyed, - JFO Staff

In the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders continue to repel enemy attacks.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in press service of JFO Staff.

The report noted: "Thanks to the proficient actions and skills of the servicemen of the United Forces grouping, 7 enemy attacks were successfully repulsed during the current day. Our soldiers inflicted damage to the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 tanks, 10 armored vehicles and 11 vehicles, 2 enemy artillery systems.

Air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down one enemy aircraft and four unmanned aerial vehicles.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!"

Read more: Nine attacks were repulsed in Donbass. The enemy lost 2 aircraft, 6 tanks, 5 armored vehicles, 4 artillery systems - JFO Staff