In Moldova, fines will be imposed for St. George's ribbon and "Z" and "V" symbols of fascists

Moldova banned the St. George's Ribbon, as well as the "Z" and "V" symbols used by Russian troops in the invasion of Ukraine.

The necessary amendments to the legislation were approved by the Moldovan parliament at a session on April 7.

Moldova banned "symbols and attributes promoting military aggression, war crimes and crimes against humanity".

Parliamentarians also voted for amendments to the Contravention Code, under which individuals and legal entities who produce, display or distribute the banned symbols will be fined. Individuals could be fined up to 9 thousand lei or up to 60 hours of community service, and legal entities - a fine of up to 18 thousand lei.

