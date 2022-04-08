Russia is biggest threat on planet to freedom, security and concept of human rights - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the atrocities of the Russian occupants in the Kyiv region.

He stated this in video message, according to Censor.NЕТ.

"So far, the Russian state and the Russian military are the greatest threat on the planet to freedom, to human security, to the concept of human rights as such. After Bucha, this is already obvious.

And work has also begun on debris removal in Borodyanka... It's much scarier there," said the head of state.

"And what will happen when the world discovers the whole truth about what the Russian military has done in Mariupol? There on almost every street is what the world saw in Bucha and other towns in the Kyiv region after the withdrawal of Russian troops. The same cruelty. The same terrible crimes," Zelensky added.

Read more: The most important sanction against Russia is weapon for Ukraine, - Zelensky