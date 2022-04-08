Operational information as of 6:00 on April 8 on Russian invasion - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on April 8.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Thus, the forty-fourth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

It is reported that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the armed aggression against Ukraine. The enemy is being prepared for an offensive in eastern Ukraine.

The main efforts of the Russian invaders continue to focus on the capture of Mariupol, the offensive in the area of ​​the city of Izyum, and breakthroughs in the defense of the Allied forces in the Donetsk direction. In the South Bug direction, the enemy is trying to prevent the advance of our troops.

The Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus carry out operational and combat training activities at training grounds throughout the country. Up to four battalion tactical groups have been involved to carry out tasks to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

Read more: Seven enemy attacks were repelled in Donbass. Four tanks, 10 armored vehicles and two enemy artillery systems were destroyed, - JFO Staff

"There is still a possibility of missile and airstrikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus on military and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

According to available information, the so-called "volunteers" from Belarus are being selected from the territory of the Republic of Belarus to recruit new units for a private military company. The information is being clarified," the statement reads.

In addition, the enemy is completing the restoration of combat capability of units of the Central Military District in the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

Separate units of the 6th, 20th all-military Army, 1st Panzer Army, Coastal Troops of the Baltic and Northern Fleets carry out operational equipment of the territory. The main focus is on the rehabilitation of railway sections from Kupyansk to Kharkiv, Izyum, and Svatove. For this purpose, units of the railway troops of the 38th separate railway brigade of the Western Military District from Yaroslavl were involved.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues to block the city of Kharkiv. To prevent the advance of our troops, the invaders put up minefields.

In the temporarily occupied city of Izyum, representatives of the so-called "DPR" perform the functions of the local "police", carry out illegal checks of documents, searches of persons and premises of the local population, "the General Staff said.

Units of the occupying forces are concentrating their efforts on taking control of the settlements of Popasna and Rubizhne and establishing control over the city of Mariupol. Assault operations continue in most areas.

Read more: Russians are regrouping to attack in eastern Ukraine, - General Staff

The enemy continues to launch airstrikes and shell civilian infrastructure, including the use of multiple rocket launchers. Such activities have been recorded in the districts of Kreminna, Severodonetsk, Novotoshkivske, Popasna, Novozvanivka, Sukha Balka, Novoselivka Druha, Stepne, Troitske, Novobahmutivka, Marinka and Solodke.

In the areas of the settlements of Rubizhne, Popasna, Nyzhne, Novotoshkivske, Zolote, and Borivske, the occupiers tried to carry out assault operations but were unsuccessful.

In the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, seven enemy attacks were repulsed in the past 24 hours, four tanks, two artillery systems, ten armored units, and eleven enemy vehicles were destroyed.

Air Force aircraft continued to strike at places where enemy troops congregated.