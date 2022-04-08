ENG
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
France is ready to be one of guarantors of security for Ukraine after war, - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that his country should be one of the guarantors of Ukraine's security after the end of the war with Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Le Parisien.

According to him, "at some point" Ukraine will be able to achieve a ceasefire. Then we will have to build peace. And France is ready to become one of the guarantors of security for Ukraine.

"This cannot be done without a guarantor, and France is called to be one such guarantor," Macron said.

The French president is also ready to continue calling Vladimir Putin, despite the futility of these talks. According to Macron, Paris retains the status of a negotiator.

In addition, he closely monitors the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, in particular in Mariupol.

