"Rail guerrillas": more than 80 sabotages on Belarusian railway

Belarusian guerrillas have responded to a call by Ukrainians to stage a "rail war" and prevent Russia from sending troops, weapons, and equipment to Ukraine to continue the war.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus reports that since then more than 80 acts of "terrorist attacks and sabotage" have been recorded on the railway. All the attackers had the same handwriting, the state TV channel "Belarus1" reports, informs Censor.NET.

The regime of dictator Alexander Lukashenko has launched repressions against "rail guerrillas". In recent weeks, police have detained dozens of railroad workers and suspects in the attacks.

