"Asked for cigarettes and shot in head ": Amnesty International collects stories of extrajudicial killings of civilians near Kyiv

The human rights organization Amnesty International has collected stories of extrajudicial killings of civilians in Ukraine by the Russian military.

In its new report, Amnesty publishes testimonies of more than 20 people who spoke about the killings of civilians in cities and villages of the Kyiv region, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to ВВС.

On the evening of March 9, a 46-year-old resident of the village of Bogdanovka (the name of the heroine isn't specified) heard shooting outside the window. She was at home with her husband, 10-year-old daughter, and 81-year-old mother-in-law at the time.

The couple and the child went down to the basement, and two Russian soldiers who entered the house pushed them into the boiler room.

"They made us come in and closed the door," the woman remembers. "A minute later they opened it again and asked the man if he had any cigarettes. He said he had not smoked for a couple of weeks. One shot him in the right hand, another said, "Kill him, and he shot him in the head."





"He didn't die immediately, from 9:30 pm to 4:00 am he was still breathing, although he was unconscious," the woman continued. - I begged him, said: if you hear me, move your finger. He didn't move a finger, I put his hand on my knee and squeezed it.

"When he took his last breath, I went back to my daughter and said, 'I think Daddy's dead.'

That same night, a woman with a child fled the village. The 81-year-old mother-in-law with a disability stayed at home.

On March 3, 18-year-old Kateryna Tkachova from the village of Vorzel in the Kyiv region was at home with her parents. Several Russian tanks with the inscription "Z" passed along the street.

Her parents jumped out into the street, ordering Kateryna to stay at home.

Kateryna heard gunshots.

"When the tanks left, I ran outside and climbed the neighbor's fence," she said. "I wanted to know if they were alive. I looked behind the fence and saw my mother lying on her back on one side of the road, my father facing down on the other side. I saw big holes in his coat. "

"The next day I approached them," continues Kateryna. "My father had six big holes in his back, my mother had a smaller hole in her chest."

Kateryna added that her parents were dressed in civilian clothes and didn't carry weapons.

A resident of a village east of Kyiv said that on March 9, Russian troops broke into her home, shot her husband, and then raped her several times at gunpoint while her young son was hiding nearby. Later she managed to escape from the village with her child.

Milena, a 24-year-old resident of Bucha, told human rights activists that she saw the body of a woman who lived on her street near her house.

The woman's mother told Milena that her daughter had been shot during the first days of the invasion as she looked across the fence at Russian military equipment.

Amnesty International Crisis Laboratory independently verified a video confirming the location of the shallow grave in which the woman was buried.