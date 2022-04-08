Ten humanitarian corridors are planned for April 8, - Vereshchuk

As of Friday, April 8, 10 humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk on Telegram.

Corridors are coordinated along the following routes:

Donetsk region:

▪️Mariupol - Zaporizhia (by own transport).



Zaporizhzhia region:



▪️Berdyansk - Zaporizhia (by own transport and buses).

▪️Tokmak - Zaporizhia (by own transport and buses).

Meeting place: st. Shevchenko, 5▪️Мелітополь – Запоріжжя (на власному транспорті).



In case the occupiers return the seized buses, the gathering place is the fire department №10.

▪️Energodar - Zaporizhia (by own transport).

The place of collection of cars will be announced by the local authorities.

Luhansk region:



▪️Severodonetsk - Bakhmut.



Meeting place: 28 Khimikiv Avenue.



▪️Lysychansk - Bakhmut.





Meeting place: RTI, 40 years of Victory, st. Saussure, 324.

▪️Popasna - Bakhmut.





Meeting place: st. Pervomaiskaya, 42.

▪️с. Hirske - Bakhmut.



Meeting place: st. Gagarin, 13.



▪️Rubezhne - Bakhmut.