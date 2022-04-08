ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
10188 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
3 516 29
Russian Army (5962) war (19644) Melitopol (211) Zaporizhia (690) humanitarian aid (202) Starukh (85)

Occupiers confiscated buses with humanitarian aid for residents of Melitopol, - Starukh

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

мелітополь

Occupation troops confiscated humanitarian aid buses for Melitopol residents.

This was announced on Telegram channel by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Alexander Starukh, as reported by Censor.NET

"Information about a convoy of buses traveling to the city of Melitopol with humanitarian aid. Then we waited for them with the evacuees. Drivers were told to change to one bus and return. The rest of the buses were confiscated by the racists, "he said.

Read more: Ten humanitarian corridors are planned for April 8, - Vereshchuk

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 