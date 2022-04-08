Occupiers confiscated buses with humanitarian aid for residents of Melitopol, - Starukh

Occupation troops confiscated humanitarian aid buses for Melitopol residents.

This was announced on Telegram channel by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Alexander Starukh, as reported by Censor.NET

"Information about a convoy of buses traveling to the city of Melitopol with humanitarian aid. Then we waited for them with the evacuees. Drivers were told to change to one bus and return. The rest of the buses were confiscated by the racists, "he said.

