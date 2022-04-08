Troops of Russian Federation inflicted 48 artillerymen across Kharkiv, 15 victims, gas pipeline is damaged, - Sinehubov

Russian troops continue to shell Kharkiv with heavy artillery. Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation forces have struck about 48 strikes with artillery, mortars, tanks, and multiple launch rocket systems in the areas of Saltivka, Pyatihatok, Oleksiyivka, the city center, and Dergachi.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubiv reported about it on Telegram

As it is noted, as of now there are 15 victims in Kharkiv and the district.

"At night, as a result of the occupiers' shelling, the gas pipeline was significantly damaged, emergency crews are working on the spot and trying to eliminate the consequences," Sinehubiv said.

"Fighting continues in the Izium direction, in this area we continue evacuation measures, in particular from Barvinkovo ​​and Lozova," - sums up the head of the region.

