Russian occupiers fire rockets at Kramatorsk railway station: dozens killed and wounded reported. PHOTO

The Russian occupiers fired rockets at the Kramatorsk railway station, there are victims.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia's telegram.

"Two rockets arrived at the Kramatorsk railway station. There are victims. We are clarifying the details," the statement reads.

Later, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko noted on Facebook that the occupiers hit the Kramatorsk railway station with an "Iskander".

"Police and rescuers working on the scene report dozens of dead and injured. Thousands of people were at the station during the missile strike, as residents of the Donetsk region are being evacuated to safer regions of Ukraine. The racists knew well where they were aiming and what they wanted: they wanted to sow panic and fear, they wanted to take as many civilians as possible hostage. The Russian Federation is a country of villains and criminals," Kirilenko said.





We will remind, that on April 7 the enemy struck an airstrike on the overpass near Barvinkove station (Donetsk railway) therefore in Slovyansk and Kramatorsk three evacuation trains were blocked.